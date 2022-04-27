Sussex village hotel goes up for rental

The 16th century George Hotel - a former coaching inn and one of the first of its kind - is situated in Henfield.
First established in 1578, parts of the historic High Street building are more than 440 years old.
The hotel has 10 ensuite letting rooms - many with original beams - a 24-cover dining area, main bar, front bar and pool room.
Leisure property specialists Fleurets is inviting rental offers for a new ‘free of tie’ lease.
Fleurets divisional director Nick Earee said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to let a well-established hotel that also offers a range of other amenities.
“This would suit an experienced hotelier or restaurateur looking to expand their portfolio or move on to their next business venture.
“There is scope to develop a quality food and accommodation-led offer in an affluent area which also attracts many visitors.”
