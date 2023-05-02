Edit Account-Sign Out
A24 cocaine discovery: Man named and charged after police stop vehicle in West Sussex

A man has been charged after wraps of cocaine were discovered in a vehicle on the A24 last month, according to Sussex Police.

By Sam Morton
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:34 BST

Police said a man was stopped by police officers after ‘being seen driving suspiciously’ on the A24 through Findon on Friday, April 21.

Xhonatan Matei, 37 – of Shortcrofts Road in Dagenham – has since been charged with supplying Class A drugs, police said.

“An address linked to Matei was searched and more cocaine and mobile phones were found, as well as various drug paraphernalia,” a police spokesperson said.

Police said a man was stopped by police officers after ‘being seen driving suspiciously’ on the A24 through FindonPolice said a man was stopped by police officers after ‘being seen driving suspiciously’ on the A24 through Findon
"He was arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).”

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 24, Matei was remanded in custody ‘pending a trial at a court to be determined’ on May 22.

Chief Inspector Nick Bowman, district commander for Chichester and Arun, said: “Every gram of cocaine taken off our streets protects our communities from the harm caused by the illegal drug trade.

“Drug supply underpins a wide range of criminality in our neighbourhoods and we are committed, alongside our community partners, to disrupting the practice and safeguarding those most at risk.”

