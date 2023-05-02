A man has been charged after wraps of cocaine were discovered in a vehicle on the A24 last month, according to Sussex Police.

Police said a man was stopped by police officers after ‘being seen driving suspiciously’ on the A24 through Findon on Friday, April 21.

Xhonatan Matei, 37 – of Shortcrofts Road in Dagenham – has since been charged with supplying Class A drugs, police said.

“An address linked to Matei was searched and more cocaine and mobile phones were found, as well as various drug paraphernalia,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).”

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 24, Matei was remanded in custody ‘pending a trial at a court to be determined’ on May 22.

Chief Inspector Nick Bowman, district commander for Chichester and Arun, said: “Every gram of cocaine taken off our streets protects our communities from the harm caused by the illegal drug trade.

“Drug supply underpins a wide range of criminality in our neighbourhoods and we are committed, alongside our community partners, to disrupting the practice and safeguarding those most at risk.”

