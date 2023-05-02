Police said a man was stopped by police officers after ‘being seen driving suspiciously’ on the A24 through Findon on Friday, April 21.
Xhonatan Matei, 37 – of Shortcrofts Road in Dagenham – has since been charged with supplying Class A drugs, police said.
“An address linked to Matei was searched and more cocaine and mobile phones were found, as well as various drug paraphernalia,” a police spokesperson said.
"He was arrested and subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).”
At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 24, Matei was remanded in custody ‘pending a trial at a court to be determined’ on May 22.
Chief Inspector Nick Bowman, district commander for Chichester and Arun, said: “Every gram of cocaine taken off our streets protects our communities from the harm caused by the illegal drug trade.
“Drug supply underpins a wide range of criminality in our neighbourhoods and we are committed, alongside our community partners, to disrupting the practice and safeguarding those most at risk.”
