Detectives from Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in London Street at around 3.15pm on Monday (April 4).

Police said officers arrested a man who was 'wielding an axe' and 'making threats to the public'. No one was harmed.

A 37-year-old man was 'quickly and safely detained' and later arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to custody, police said.

He was later released under investigation.

PC Shaun Moreland said: “We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident.

"It was a busy time of day and we know there were members of the public around including children and young people.

"If you have any information which could help our investigation please get in touch.”

Report information to police online or ring 101 quoting serial 726 of 04/04.