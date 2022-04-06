According to Sussex Police, a black Honda motorcycle and a small white Volkswagen van collided on the westbound carriageway at Old Shoreham Road, between Aldrington Avenue and St. Josephs Close, on Thursday, February 17.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, police said.
A spokesperson added: "Several enquiries have been completed following the collision, and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward to assist their ongoing investigation.
"Anyone with any information or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact the collisions unit via emailing [email protected], quoting reference 0483 from 17/02."