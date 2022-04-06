Collision in Shoreham left motorcyclist with serious injuries

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Shoreham, which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 3:58 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 4:00 pm

According to Sussex Police, a black Honda motorcycle and a small white Volkswagen van collided on the westbound carriageway at Old Shoreham Road, between Aldrington Avenue and St. Josephs Close, on Thursday, February 17.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson added: "Several enquiries have been completed following the collision, and officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward to assist their ongoing investigation.

According to Sussex Police, a black Honda motorcycle and a small white Volkswagen van collided on the westbound carriageway at Old Shoreham Road, between Aldrington Avenue and St. Josephs Close.

"Anyone with any information or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage is urged to contact the collisions unit via emailing [email protected], quoting reference 0483 from 17/02."

Have you read?: Driver in 'life-threatening condition' after 'medical episode' on A259

See how Shoreham and the surrounding area celebrated the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977

Shoreham woman celebrates 102nd birthday with beautiful batch of birthday cards from a nearby school

ShorehamSussex PoliceHondaVolkswagen