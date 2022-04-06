Driver in 'life-threatening condition' after 'medical episode' on A259 in Littlehampton

A man has been taken to hospital in a 'life-threatening condition' after an incident on the A259 in Littlehampton on Tuesday morning (April 5).

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 2:08 pm

Sussex Police said emergency services were called around 11.40am.

They were responding to reports of a driver 'suffering a medical episode', police said.

A spokesperson added: "The man was passed into the care of paramedics."

According to an eye-witness, at least three ambulances responded to the incident on the A259 in Littlehampton.

According to an eye-witness, at least three ambulances responded to the incident on the Bridge Road (Tesco) roundabout.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance crews attended the scene and a person was treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital in a life-threatening condition."

