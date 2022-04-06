Sussex Police said emergency services were called around 11.40am.

They were responding to reports of a driver 'suffering a medical episode', police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson added: "The man was passed into the care of paramedics."

According to an eye-witness, at least three ambulances responded to the incident on the A259 in Littlehampton.

According to an eye-witness, at least three ambulances responded to the incident on the Bridge Road (Tesco) roundabout.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance crews attended the scene and a person was treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital in a life-threatening condition."