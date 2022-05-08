Bald and Bankrupt: Worthing YouTube star responds after Russian space centre arrest claims

Travel blogger Benjamin Rich, who is known to his 3.5 million YouTube subscribers as 'Bald and Bankrupt', was reported to have been arrested near the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Multiple national media outlets said Mr Rich was being investigated over 'illegal acts', but Mr Rich took to social media to quash the claims.

In his in Instagram story today, Mr Rich said: "I've woken up to a load of messages asking me if I'm ok. Apparently some people think I'm in a gulag because of some Twitter post.

"Basically I was questioned by Russian police for a few hours for going to see the Buran rocket without special permission and given a £60 administrative fine just like hundreds of foreign adventurers before me."