Bald and Bankrupt: Worthing YouTube star responds after Russian space centre arrest claims

A Worthing YouTube star has responded after a number of national newspaper claim he was arrested at a Russian space centre.

By Joe Stack
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:50 am
Updated Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:53 am

Travel blogger Benjamin Rich, who is known to his 3.5 million YouTube subscribers as 'Bald and Bankrupt', was reported to have been arrested near the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Multiple national media outlets said Mr Rich was being investigated over 'illegal acts', but Mr Rich took to social media to quash the claims.

In his in Instagram story today, Mr Rich said: "I've woken up to a load of messages asking me if I'm ok. Apparently some people think I'm in a gulag because of some Twitter post.

"Basically I was questioned by Russian police for a few hours for going to see the Buran rocket without special permission and given a £60 administrative fine just like hundreds of foreign adventurers before me."

The original claim was made by Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

