Worthing barber shop taped off after break-in

Cash has been stolen from a barber shop in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:49 am
According to Sussex Police, officers were 'alerted to a break-in' at Tip Top barbers in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, shortly after 8am on Monday (March 7).

"Officers attended and a small quantity of cash was confirmed stolen," a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 184 of 07/03."

Police officers standing outside Tip Top barbers in Broadwater Street West

