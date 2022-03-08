According to Sussex Police, officers were 'alerted to a break-in' at Tip Top barbers in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, shortly after 8am on Monday (March 7).
"Officers attended and a small quantity of cash was confirmed stolen," a police spokesperson said.
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 184 of 07/03."
