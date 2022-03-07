Hundreds of people came out in Worthing and Shoreham over the weekend to show support to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

A group of Worthing residents, including Lee Billingham, set up an event to give people the chance to reflect on what is happening around the world.

Lee, 51, said more than 100 people turned up, with many bringing yellow flowers, Ukraine flags and home-made signs 'demanding an end to the war'. Speakers included veteran peace activists and anti-racism campaigners.

He said: "A big thank you to everyone who came along to take part. Lots of people signed our Stop the War Coalition petition and we gave out practical information on how local people can help those fleeing from Ukraine, provided by local volunteers for refugee charity Care4Calais

"Many agreed the UK should welcome Ukrainians as refugees without any further delay, and we publicised the national Stand Up To Racism UN Anti Racism Day protest in London on March 19 — a group from Worthing is planning to travel up together by train."

Lee Cowen, Adur district councillor for Mash Barn Ward, said he organised a 'solidarity event' in Shoreham-by-Sea on Saturday morning. Despite being arranged at 'short notice' around 200 people came along.

He said: "People gathered around the monument to listen to a series of speeches from UK citizens and Ukrainians. Adur East Lions club were there collecting for their Ukraine crisis appeal.

"I began with a speech about the futility of war and asking for corridors of escape for refugees. I also called for the government to allow visa less travel to the UK. Then I recited a war poem called 'The Ballad of Bawling Babies'.

"Several UK citizens got up to speak including Leslie Grove-Williams who has worked with international NGOs all around the world."

Councillor Cowen said it then became an 'emotional event' that 'moved people beyond words'.

Ukrainian nationals, one by one, spoke of their trauma and their families back in their homeland.

"They wept for their country, begging for western help," he said. "They asked for money and for no fly zones.

"They spoke about the phone calls from their bunkers might be their last and how their phone apps alert them to air raid sirens.

"One teenager speaking articulately was visibly shaking with fear for her grandparents.

"Then the Ukrainians got together in a group and sang the national anthem. It was a beautiful and poignant event I shall never forget.

"Shoreham is a small town with a big heart but we don't want to have to do another one again."

1. People gathered around the monument in Shoreham to listen to a series of speeches from UK citizens and Ukrainians. Photo: Jeremy Gardner Photo Sales

2. Lee Cowen, Adur district councillor for Mash Barn Ward, organised a 'solidarity event' in Shoreham-by-Sea on Saturday morning. Photo: Jeremy Gardner Photo Sales

3. Around 200 people attended the event in Shoreham. Photo: Jeremy Gardner Photo Sales

4. Ukrainian nationals, one by one, spoke of their trauma and their families back in their homeland. Photo: Councillor Lee Cowen Photo Sales