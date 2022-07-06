Bexhill house windows smashed

The occupants, including a young child, were inside the property on North Road when three windows were smashed around 8.30pm on Monday, June 27.

Police said four people were seen to run from the scene in the direction of Ninfield Road, towards Buxton Drive.

Three of them were wearing black hooded jumpers and the fourth was wearing a blue hooded jumper, police added.

Police are now appealing for witnesses of the incident

Enquiries are ongoing and officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage.

Officers are particularly keen to speak with a woman who was seen walking her dog at the time of the incident.