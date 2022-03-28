Bexhill man sentenced for killing his wife

Police said John Smith 79, of Watermill Lane, Bexhill, appeared in custody at Lewes Crown Court today (Monday, March 28), having admitted at a previous hearing the manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility, of his wife, Carol, 75, at that address on February 6, 2021, and with unlawful possession of a .22 revolver.

He was given hospital orders under Section 37 and Section 41 of the Mental Health Act, authorising his detention until further assessment.

Police said emergency services had been called to the address where they found the body of Carol, and postmortem examination confirmed that death had been caused by a shot from the revolver found at the scene.

Scales of Justice SUS-220324-094723001

John Smith was also found at the address, having sustained a bullet wound to the head from the same weapon and was taken straight to hospital for treatment which has been continuing.

Police said he was arrested and later interviewed under caution.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident which has left the family devastated, and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.

“On their behalf we would ask the media and public to continue to respect their privacy.”

