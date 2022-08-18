Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bicycle with ‘huge sentimental value’ now belongs to their father, Reverend David Hill.

“I am devastated it has been stolen,” he said.

The Scott Scale hardtail carbon bike has distinctive white and yellow frame, silver pedals and a white saddle.

It was taken on Tuesday, July 19, from outside Worthing Hospital – where Reverend Hill works as the chaplain.

The bike was used by his two sons before they tragically died in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon in 2018.

Reverend Hill left the bike secure on Lyndhurst Road around 8.15am but, when he returned around 5.05pm that day, it was gone.

He said: “This was the last bike my grown-up children rode before they went to America, where they were killed in the Grand Canyon.

Worthing brothers Stuart and Jason Hill, aged 30 and 32, were among five victims of a fatal crash at the Grand Canyon in February 2018.

“I am hoping the monetary value of the bike will be covered by insurance, but there is nothing that can replace the fact that this was a bike with huge sentimental value.

“The bike itself is worth around £2,000 but the emotional value is absolutely priceless."

Officers investigating the theft have carried out a number of enquiries to try and recover the bike, ‘but to no avail’.

A police spokesperson said: “They are now hoping that releasing the CCTV footage (above) could lead to identification of the suspect shown using an unknown implement to break the lock and make off from the scene on the bike.

“They are also appealing for anyone who may see the bicycle, either in the area or being offered for sale, to get in touch so it can be returned to its rightful owner.”

Anyone who has any information relating to the theft is asked to report to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 62 of 10/08.

Reverend Hill added: “Sometimes we hear people say the police do not get involved in small matters of theft, but they have proved to me that they do care and I appreciate their efforts.”

Members of the public are urged to report any incidents of theft to police.

Click here for more information on steps you can take to try and protect your bicycle from theft.

