A Levels: Worthing school 'applaud every single individual' after 100% pass rate
Every student has passed their A Level exams at Our Lady of Sion in Worthing.
The senior school said there has been ‘great excitement, emotion and huge relief’ from students and parents after opening results and receiving offers from a ‘wide range of the finest universities’.
Headteacher Steve Jeffery said: “Their tenacity and sheer hard work has meant that we can celebrate another 100 per cent pass rate this year from our A Level students.
“This community recognises the significant challenges that young people have had to overcome during these unprecedented times and we applaud every single individual for this outstanding outcome.”
The Sion Class of 2022 will be ‘scattered around the United Kingdom’, from as far south as Falmouth to Durham in the north – ‘and within many other esteemed institutions in between’, the school said.
The students will be reading subjects including Medicine, Nursing, Geography, Art, Engineering, Physiotherapy, Games and Multimedia, and Anthropology.