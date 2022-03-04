Boy, 9, hurt in Horsham cricket pitch assault

Police say there was ‘an altercation’ at the pitch off Swindown Road and Park Rise between 4pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday (March 2).

A police spokesman said: “The victim, a nine-year-old boy, received minor injuries as a result of the assault.

“Three other boys who are thought to have been involved were seen to leave the scene in the direction of Redford Avenue.

Sussex Police

“Anyone with any information, CCTV or dash cam footage is urged to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 890 of 02/03.”