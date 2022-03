The A24 northbound Horsham bypass between Tower Hill and Broadbridge Heath is to close for around two weeks from March 14.

West Sussex County Council says the closure is necessary so that repairs can be carried out to a railway bridge after it was struck by a lorry last month.

Network Rail has previously said that £750,000 ‘significant repairs’ were needed.

Road closure