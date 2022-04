A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Station Approach in Battle at 5.43pm on Friday, February 25, to reports of a 13-year-old boy having been assaulted by a group of teenagers.

“An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances and identify the individuals involved.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident, or has any information which could help, can contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1071 of 25/02.”