Sussex Police said it received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach, around 6pm on Tuesday (July 19) – the hottest day in the UK on record.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and were informed of multiple reports made to lifeguards involving the same group.

"This included following and touching girls in the water.

All incidents are said to have happened on the stretch of beach between Brighton Pier and the lifeguard hut to the east

A 32-year-old man from Hayes, London, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault on a female, police confirmed.

Police said he has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Investigator Mark Taylor said: “These are concerning reports and we are urging anyone who was a victim to sexual, inappropriate or offensive behaviour on Brighton beach that day to come forward so we can establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“The area was very busy at that time and so we believe a number of people will have witnessed this behaviour.

"If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please get in touch with us.

“We take reports of sexual assaults incredibly seriously and encourage people to report any incidents to us at the soonest possible opportunity, so we can identify any offenders but also support and safeguard any victims.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1051 of 19/07.