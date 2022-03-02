Broadbridge Heath man arrested for drink-driving after van collides with tree in Billingshurst

A man from Broadbridge Heath has been arrested for drink-driving after a van collided with a tree in Billingshurst, reports Sussex Police.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 2:16 pm

Mark Russell, 32, of Swann Way, Broadbridge Heath, was arrested after a van collided with a tree on Stane Street, Billingshurst, at around 8.20pm on February 27.

Sussex Police said he was charged with driving with 68mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Police said that two children, who were involved in the collision, received treatment in hospital for injuries – one of them potentially serious.

The driver of the vehicle was unhurt.

Russell was released on unconditional bail to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 19.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact [email protected], or call 101 quoting serial 1031 of 27/02.

