South Downs MP offers 'full support' to horticultural industry and garden centres across West Sussex

The Member of Parliament joined with Chris Dartnell, centre manager at Squires in Ashington, to discuss the leaps the business has made since emerging from the pandemic and the challenges facing it as it moves into spring.

The MP enjoyed a tour of the site’s café, pottery studio, aquatics shop and all of the other products on offer.

South Downs MP Andrew Griffith (left) and Squire Garden Centre manager Chris Dartnell

The local representative was central to a group of MPs in Westminster calling for the urgent reopening of garden centres during the first lockdown.

The ornamental horticulture and landscaping industry is set to contribute nearly £42 billion to the UK and support over 760,000 jobs by 2030.

As more of us spend time outside, or at home, garden centres across the UK saw sales soared following the end of lockdown and the unlocking of the country.

Mr Griffith also thanked the garden centre for its support for his South Downs Pub Guide which he launched last year, detailing the facilities on offer at many rural pubs across his South Downs constituency.

He said: "It was wonderful to see Squires flourishing here in West Sussex. Garden centres like Squires showcase some of the best of our horticultural sector and provide a warm welcoming space to communities.

"I’m pleased to offer my full support to Squires, and the horticultural industry and other garden centres across West Sussex, as they bounce back from the pandemic."