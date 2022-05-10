Building materials worth £2,000 taken in Copthorne burglary

The police have now released images and details of a vehicle they are looking to trace as part of an ongoing burglary investigation

Sussex Police said officers received a report that two men had been disturbed after breaking in by the owner of a property in Shipley Bridge Lane at around 6am on Friday, May 6.

They then drove off in a white, flatbed Inveco van. The van had a registration of GN07KNJ and a sign on the rear either spelt ‘PHILAMAR’ or ‘PHILMAR’ and below that ‘PLANT AND MACHINERY’.

Police have released images and details of a vehicle they are looking to trace as part of an ongoing burglary investigation in Copthorne during which £2,000 of building materials were taken. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Checks on the vehicle currently show no registered owner.

One of the suspects is white, slim with facial hair. He was wearing a green hoody, a dark baseball cap, jogging bottoms, black socks and white trainers with blue detailing.

The other suspect is white, of large build and clean shaven. He was wearing a blue hoody, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone with any information which can help the investigation is urged to report online, or call 101, quoting serial 190 of 06/05.