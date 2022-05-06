Gatwick Airport advises passengers to 'arrive at the earliest time their airline allows' during peak periods

Passengers took to social media to share their stories of airport chaos in recent weeks as airports and airlines are struggling to provide smooth check-in and security services after pandemic staff cuts and absences due to Covid-19.

Manchester Airport is reportedly one of the airports hit by long queues for check-in and flight cancellations.

But Gatwick Airport did not experience the widely reported chaos at Easter, despite some images of long queues being put on social media.

Gatwick had some issues with some easyJet flights being cancelled but this represented around 3% of Gatwick’s schedule and the majority were cancelled at least a day in advance so passengers were often able to book on alternative flights on the same day. The Crawley Observer understands this issue is also reducing.

As we move towards the bust summer season, Gatwick are advising passengers to make sure they are full prepared for their journey.

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “The terminals may be busy and some queues may form during peak periods, such as weekends and holidays, when we see the airport returning toward 2019 passenger levels. Gatwick is therefore advising passengers to arrive at the earliest time their airline allows to check-in - and to make sure they know what they can and cannot carry through security before arriving at the airport.

“Passengers are also reminded to check that their passports are still valid - and have enough time left on them for the country being visited – and to check the foreign travel advice for all countries they will visit, or pass through, well in advance of travel.”

Gatwick has had a huge recruitment drive since November last year in preparation of the South Terminal reopening and passenger numbers getting back to pre-pandemic levels – recruiting for around 5,000 positions.