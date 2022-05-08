Thief steals purse from pram in Crawley Pret A Manger

Police are appealing for information after a purse was stolen from a pram in Pret A Manger, Crawley.

By Joe Stack
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 2:09 pm

Police have begun appealing for anyone who knows the ma in the picture to come forward following the theft in January this year.

A bank card in the stolen purse was later used at Asda.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or online quoting 47220018831.

Do you recognise this man?

In a post to social media, a spokesperson for Crawley Police said: "Do you know this man? We’d like to speak to him after a purse was stolen from a pram in Pret A Manger, Crawley, around 12.45pm on 31 January.

"A bank card was then used by the suspect at Asda. Contact us if you can help, quoting reference 47220018831."

Read More

Read More
Dog rescued after falling 115ft off cliff in Hastings Country Park

A27 lane closed following motorcycle collision near Worthing

Packed beaches expected as temperatures warm in Sussex