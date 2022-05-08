Thief steals purse from pram in Crawley Pret A Manger

Police have begun appealing for anyone who knows the ma in the picture to come forward following the theft in January this year.

A bank card in the stolen purse was later used at Asda.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or online quoting 47220018831.

Do you recognise this man?

In a post to social media, a spokesperson for Crawley Police said: "Do you know this man? We’d like to speak to him after a purse was stolen from a pram in Pret A Manger, Crawley, around 12.45pm on 31 January.