Thief steals purse from pram in Crawley Pret A Manger

Police have begun appealing for anyone who knows the ma in the picture to come forward following the theft in January this year.
A bank card in the stolen purse was later used at Asda.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or online quoting 47220018831.
In a post to social media, a spokesperson for Crawley Police said: "Do you know this man? We’d like to speak to him after a purse was stolen from a pram in Pret A Manger, Crawley, around 12.45pm on 31 January.
"A bank card was then used by the suspect at Asda. Contact us if you can help, quoting reference 47220018831."