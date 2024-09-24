Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 18-year-old from Burgess Hill has admitted to dangerous driving after colliding with a 76-year-old woman, Sussex Police have said.

Police said George Smith was seen by officers riding an electric motorbike on Church Road recklessly on Wednesday, August 14, at around 1.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “To avoid being stopped by officers, it was heard Smith crashed the vehicle and collided with a 76-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries. Smith rode off and fled the scene. He was arrested at his home address on 14 September.

“Smith, 18, of Eastdale Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving without a licence, using a vehicle without insurance and using a motorbike without a helmet when he appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 16 September.”

Police said Smith is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, October 15, for sentencing.

Inspector David Derrick said: “Police will continue to patrol areas highlighted by the public of where this anti-social driving has taken place. We urge anyone with further information around these individuals, bikes or areas to come forward. Dangerous driving and those driving without proper documentation have no place on our roads and we will continue to endeavour to deal with offenders robustly and put them before the courts.”