A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car following a 'verbal altercation' with the driver, according to Sussex Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, near the Saltings Roundabout – on the A259 near Shoreham Airport – on Sunday, December 4. Officers received a report of a collision shortly after 6pm.

A police spokesperson said: “A pedestrian was reported to have been struck by a dark grey BMW 3 Series which then left the scene. He suffered minor injuries.

“The driver and pedestrian are understood to have been involved in a verbal altercation at McDonald’s in Eastern Road shortly before.”

Police said officers would like to speak to anybody who witnessed the incident ‘or the events leading up to it’.

If you have any information, call 101 or visit the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 349 of 05/12.

