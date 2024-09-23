Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cash, jewellery and a car were stolen when thieves targeted a house in a West Sussex village.

Police say that there was no sign of a ‘forced entry’ into the house in Marringdean Road, Billingshurst, but that a bathroom window was slightly open.

The thefts happened on September 18 and, say police, in another incident on the same day, thieves fled with a quad bike, five chainsaws, two hedge cutters, a strimmer, trailer and socket set from a shed at a property in Brighton Road, Lower Beeding.

A quad bike was also stolen from an outbuilding in Brighton Road, Mannings Heath, on September 19. A police spokesperson said: “An attempt was also made to steal a second quad bike but it did not have a battery in.”

Power tools were also stolen from a garage at a house in Hillside Terrace, Steyning, and more tools were snatched from a shed in the garden of a house in Hillcrest Drive, Ashington.

Thieves also stole items after breaking into a shed and garage at a property in Maudlin Lane, Bramber.

The police spokesperson said: “We continue to receive reports of break-ins of garden outbuildings and garages, mainly in Bramber, Steyning, Pulborough and West Chiltington.

“Thieves target buildings that are easily accessible and ‘Secured by Design’ provides some great preventative advice that makes breaking into property more difficult and time consuming and therefore less desirable.

“External lighting in areas where you have outbuildings can help, along with CCTV and dummy devices can also act as a deterant.”