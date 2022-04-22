The news came after the Saleemi family decided to step back from the Wimpy franchise and retire from the food business.
Wimpy was first opened in Crawley nearly 30 years ago and was a favourite of shoppers in the Town Centre.
The chain was founded in 1954 in Lyon’s Corner House, London and saw its popularity grow in the 1970s as Wimpy conquered the UK.
It was known for its family-friendly atmosphere and menu. The original menu included the Wimpy Grill, Shanty Brunch and Knickerbocker Glory.
On social media, people have been discussing their fond memories of the eatery and its historical significance.
Wimpy UK General Manager Chris Woolfenden, said: “We are very sorry to bid a fond Wimpy farewell to the Saleemis. They have been stalwarts for the Wimpy brand in Crawley for many years and we know they will be much missed by generations of customers.
“We wish them well for the future.”
Wimpy fans will still be able to get their favourite meals from nearby Wimpy Horsham and Wimpy Dorking.