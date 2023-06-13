NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle

Crawley Police issue advice on preventing motorcycle thefts

Advice has been issued to Crawley residents on how to protect their motorcycles, mopeds and scooters from theft.
By Ellis Peters
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

A post has appeared on Crawley Police’s Facebook informing the public on how to protect their motorcycles, mopeds or scooters from being targeted by thieves.

The post said: “Protect your motorcycle, moped or scooter from theft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thieves only need a matter of seconds to steal a moped, scooter or motorcycle - especially if they are left with poor security.

Most Popular
Crawley Police issue advice about motorcycle thefts in the townCrawley Police issue advice about motorcycle thefts in the town
Crawley Police issue advice about motorcycle thefts in the town

See more: No barbecues in our parks, Crawley council reminds visitors, Watch as mystery lanterns float above Crawley - council says they can have 'long-term detrimental effects', Man, 28, jailed after police witness drug deal outside hotel near Gatwick Airport

“Visit our web page here:https://orlo.uk/roVvz for help to reduce the chance of theft,”

Follow us