A post has appeared on Crawley Police’s Facebook informing the public on how to protect their motorcycles, mopeds or scooters from being targeted by thieves.
The post said: “Protect your motorcycle, moped or scooter from theft.
“Thieves only need a matter of seconds to steal a moped, scooter or motorcycle - especially if they are left with poor security.
“Visit our web page here:https://orlo.uk/roVvz for help to reduce the chance of theft,”