Crawley Police launch ‘Operation Magpie’ to help protect residents’ sheds and garages from theft

A new operation has been launched by Crawley Police in partnership with Sussex Police to combat shed and garage thefts.

Crawley Police have received reports of “sheds and garages being broken into recently in Crawley”, a post on Crawley Police’s Facebook page said.

The police are advising residents to ensure that their valuables are safe.

Crawley Police’s Facebook post continues: “Please ensure your property is secure, keeping bikes and other valuables safe.

“For residents that have a garage within a garage block communal area, visit often to ensure that all is ok.

“Fitting good strong locks or an alarm system is a good deterrent in keeping the burglars out. Ensure that items are secured within the premises using locks and other devices.

“The top 5 items that are normally stolen are bikes (which includes electric bikes and quad bikes), mowers, sports equipment, power tools and garden tools.”

