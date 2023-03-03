Edit Account-Sign Out
This beautiful park is one of the largest in Crawley and features a lake, nature center, playgrounds, and other amenities.

Top 12 places to visit in Crawley, handpicked by an AI Chatbot

Crawley is the home of many fascinating places.

By Ellis Peters
9 minutes ago

It is a great place to visit for those looking to explore the history and culture of the region.

We asked ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot, to pick the top 12 places to visit in Crawley – and here are the chatbot’s picks.

1. Crawley Museum

This museum showcases the history and heritage of Crawley through interactive exhibits and displays.

Photo: Accredited

2. The Hawth

The Hawth Theatre is a popular venue for music, comedy, and drama performances.

Photo: Accredited

3. St Nicholas Church, Worth

This 13th-century church is known for its beautiful stained-glass windows and historic architecture.

Photo: Accredited

4. St John's Church, Crawley

This church is a popular spot for visitors interested in history and architecture.

Photo: Accredited

