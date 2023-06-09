Crawley Police warn of the dangers of ‘laughing gas’ after canister is recovered in the town centre park

Crawley Police recovered a “large nitrous oxide canister” in the Memorial Gardens yesterday afternoon (June 8).
The police posted on its Facebook page, warning people about the side effects of taking the gas recreationally.
The post said: “Officer’s patrolling Memorial Gardens Crawley Town Centre this afternoon (June 8) came across a large nitrous oxide canister. This was quickly removed out of harm's way.
“Nitrous oxide is often used by dentists or doctors to calm patients before a medical procedure and people inhale it through a mask. But some people use it recreationally for a short rush of euphoria.
“It is referred to as ‘laughing gas’ because it can make people feel lightheaded and start laughing. Side effects can include dizziness, lung and throat damage, low blood pressure, heart attacks, fainting, nerve damage and memory loss.
“Nitrous oxide is a ‘psychoactive substance’ under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016.
Producing, supplying, offering to supply and/or importing/exporting psychoactive substances for human consumption is illegal.”
Police have urged anyone who witnesses the supply of nitrous oxide, or who has concerns, to report it to police online or via 101.