A teenager who seriously injured another man in a knife attack in Crawley has been jailed, police said.

Officers said they responded to a report of a stabbing in Lansbury Road shortly after 9pm on November 11, 2022.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “The suspect, Cedric Perrine, was alleged to have stabbed a 19-year-old man, who was known to him, three times in the torso during an altercation in a car park. The victim was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Meanwhile Perrine, also 19, of Petworth Court, Crawley, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault by beating and a racially aggravated public order offence. He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.”

Cedric Perrine, 19, of Petworth Court, Crawley. Picture from Sussex Police

The case was managed by detectives from Crawley CID, working with the Crown Prosecution Service, who prepared a case for crown court, according to police.

The spokesperson added: “During trial, the defendant entered a guilty plea for wounding with intent, which was accepted by the crown and the victim in place of the three offences he was charged with.

"He was subsequently sentenced to nine years and seven months’ imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on April 27 and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge.”

Detective Sergeant Mark Williams of Crawley CID said: “The victim in this case could have easily lost his life, and in any case will be left with lasting mental and physical scars.

“This is a powerful example of the harm that knives can bring in a matter of seconds, and that will have an enormous impact to the lives of both victim and offender.”