Crowborough man jailed for drug offences after police stop and search vehicle in Surrey
Police said 33-year-old Andrew Yeung was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, February 20.
Police said Yeung was stopped for driving erratically on Portsmouth Road, Cobham, on Monday, January 20, this year.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The officers who stopped him detected a faint smell of Cannabis and decided to conduct a search of his vehicle. While conducting the search, officers uncovered a large quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, as well as suspected psychoactive substances. Also found inside the car was a bag containing approximately £1,400 in cash, with further amounts discovered hidden in the vehicle and in Yeung's pockets.”
Investigating officer PC Freya Turner added: “Drug related crime can have a devastating impact on the community. Thanks to a great stop by the arresting officer and work by the Neighbourhood Policing Investigation Team, we continue in our determination to protect the community and wider Surrey from organised crime.
“I hope this outcome serves as a message to others that this will never be tolerated.”