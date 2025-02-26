Crowborough man jailed for drug offences after police stop and search vehicle in Surrey

A Crowborough man has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, Surrey Police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said 33-year-old Andrew Yeung was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, February 20.

Police said Yeung was stopped for driving erratically on Portsmouth Road, Cobham, on Monday, January 20, this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “The officers who stopped him detected a faint smell of Cannabis and decided to conduct a search of his vehicle. While conducting the search, officers uncovered a large quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, as well as suspected psychoactive substances. Also found inside the car was a bag containing approximately £1,400 in cash, with further amounts discovered hidden in the vehicle and in Yeung's pockets.”

Surrey Police said 33-year-old Andrew Yeung, of Crowborough, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison

Investigating officer PC Freya Turner added: “Drug related crime can have a devastating impact on the community. Thanks to a great stop by the arresting officer and work by the Neighbourhood Policing Investigation Team, we continue in our determination to protect the community and wider Surrey from organised crime.

“I hope this outcome serves as a message to others that this will never be tolerated.”