Eastbourne paddleboard company celebrates move to town centre location

Sussex Paddleboard Hire (SPH) used to run out of a garage in Westham with the basic function of people hiring paddleboards for the day.

Now a year on since it was created, the company is growing and has now moved its 'HQ' to Cadence Cycle Club opposite the Congress Theatre, right in the middle of town.

Dom Barrow, one of the founders, said, “We were based at my garage last year, a real covid start up!

Sussex Paddleboard Hire (Photo by stleonardsstreets)

"Myself, Louis and Chris are old friends and have a passion for paddleboarding. We were sat on a Zoom call one night in lockdown and decided to give it a go!

"Last summer was great, we hired out hundreds of boards from my garage base and loved the journey!

"We wanted to make things a little more professional this summer, so after a few meetings we’ve partnered up with Cadence Cycle Club Eastbourne.

"When we found out there was a chance to partner at their Eastbourne base, we jumped at the idea! We love their cool/chilled brand, it works well with our market. They’ve also got great coffee, toasties and E-bike hire, so it works well!”

Hannah Donohoe with her sausage dog Dash out on the boards

Open seven days a week until the end of September, people can hire the boards for a full/half day to explore the beautiful landscape on our doorstep. There’s also an option of ‘sunset evening hire’ to ‘make the most of the boards on a summer’s evening’, Dom says.

There are lots of locations to choose from depending on your experience with paddleboards including Cuckmere Haven, Barcombe Mills, Alfriston, or even the sea if it's calm enough.

Dom said, “Along with Cadence we're just trying to embrace Eastbourne's untapped outdoor adventure market.

"We’re so blessed with so many beautiful paddleboard locations. Last year we had groups coming down from London just to paddleboard on our doorstep. We want to provide hassle free and affordable hire to everyone.

Reporter India Wentworth enjoying the paddleboards with her friends

"We’re looking forward to another great summer.”

You can prebook the boards, but SPH will also be taking walk-ins.

Herald reporter Jacob Panons went out with Dom on the boards last summer

Sussex Paddleboard Hire - a customer collecting her board at the new base