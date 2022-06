An eye-witness said the collision happened in Wordsworth Drive at around 2.25pm today (Monday, June 27).

A spokesperson from South East Coast Ambulance Service said, “I can confirm that ambulance crews attended the Wordsworth Drive following reports of an RTC at approximately 2.30pm today.

"Two patients have been assessed and treated before being taken to hospital for further checks.”

Emergency service crews by the incident

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

