Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘road closure’ signs – at West Chiltington Road which has been shut at its junction with Panners Drive since December – disappeared yesterday afternoon.

Some drivers thought that the signs’ removal meant that the road had reopened – then faced having to do U-turns when they realised the road was still flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road closure followed severe damage to the road surface from flooding in December but it has led to mounting anger and frustration among local residents. The county council says that heavy rain has hindered repairs and the road is now likely to remain shut ‘for the forseeable future.’

Drivers faced confusion when 'road closure' signs were stolen from West Chiltington Road

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said of the theft of the signs: “As part of our daily checks we noticed that a number of road closed signs and frames had been taken from the site.

“This is naturally very disappointing, not only due to the cost of having to replace the signs but also the impact this could have had on the safety of our road users.

"It caused confusion to a number of drivers who assumed the road had re-opened, only to have to undertake a difficult U-turn when they met with the closure.

“We can confirm that we have replaced the signs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad