Drivers face confusion as South Downs 'road closure' signs are stolen
The ‘road closure’ signs – at West Chiltington Road which has been shut at its junction with Panners Drive since December – disappeared yesterday afternoon.
Some drivers thought that the signs’ removal meant that the road had reopened – then faced having to do U-turns when they realised the road was still flooded.
The road closure followed severe damage to the road surface from flooding in December but it has led to mounting anger and frustration among local residents. The county council says that heavy rain has hindered repairs and the road is now likely to remain shut ‘for the forseeable future.’
A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said of the theft of the signs: “As part of our daily checks we noticed that a number of road closed signs and frames had been taken from the site.
“This is naturally very disappointing, not only due to the cost of having to replace the signs but also the impact this could have had on the safety of our road users.
"It caused confusion to a number of drivers who assumed the road had re-opened, only to have to undertake a difficult U-turn when they met with the closure.
“We can confirm that we have replaced the signs.”
Since the road first closed a number of drivers have been using nearby Stream Lane as a cut-through and the extra traffic on the country lane has now caused damage there. The council is urging drivers to follow designated diversion routes.