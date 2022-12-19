Edit Account-Sign Out
Drivers 'putting people's lives at risk' by using Hastings pedestrian area as short cut, say police

Motorists are ‘putting people’s lives at risk’ by using a pedestrian zone as a short cut in Hastings Old Town, police said.

By Richard Gladstone
4 minutes ago

Hastings Police said on its Facebook page : “After requests from residents, we spent an hour down on Courthouse Street, Old Town, Hastings. Courthouse Street is a pedestrian only zone yet is seemingly being used as a short cut by motorists.

“In the space of one hour, we issued seven traffic tickets and seized one vehicle after giving the driver a summons to court for driving without a licence.

“Vehicles using Courthouse Street as a short cut are not only breaking the law, but they are also putting pedestrians’ lives at risk.

Police in Courthouse Street. Pic from Hastings Police/Facebook
“We would like to remind motorists that Courthouse Street is pedestrian only and we will continue to prosecute anyone seen driving there.

“An alternative route is to continue on the High Street or take Roebuck Street to rejoin the A259.”

