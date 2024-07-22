Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drones were spotted flying over a property in a village south of Horsham before burglars broke into it and stole a number of ‘high value’ watches.

Police say that the burglars gained access to the house in Horn Lane, Woodmancote, via rear garden gates and breaking in through sliding doors.

A spokesperson said: “Drones have been seen flying over the property during the days leading up to the burglary.”

In another break-in, thieves escaped with around £1,000 worth of chainsaws from the garage of a house in North Parade, Horsham, on July 13.

And in another incident on July 15, garden tools were stolen from a shed and pool house in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath.

Police say that a purse was stolen from a bag left in the living room of a house in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, on July 17 when a woman left her front door open to allow entry for her cats while she was in the back garden.