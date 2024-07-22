Drones spotted over village house before burglars snatch 'high value' watches
Police say that the burglars gained access to the house in Horn Lane, Woodmancote, via rear garden gates and breaking in through sliding doors.
A spokesperson said: “Drones have been seen flying over the property during the days leading up to the burglary.”
In another break-in, thieves escaped with around £1,000 worth of chainsaws from the garage of a house in North Parade, Horsham, on July 13.
And in another incident on July 15, garden tools were stolen from a shed and pool house in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath.
Police say that a purse was stolen from a bag left in the living room of a house in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, on July 17 when a woman left her front door open to allow entry for her cats while she was in the back garden.