Durrington incident: This is why police officers were called to railway station

A man was arrested at Durrington railway station last night (Tuesday, March 29), police have said.

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:48 pm

Sussex Police said officers were called to Durrington railway station around 9pm.

A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, police said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, where he remained this afternoon (Wednesday).

Durrington railway station police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Two boys were also detained for their safety by officers until their parents arrived at the scene," a police spokesperson added.

