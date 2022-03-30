Sussex Police said officers were called to Durrington railway station around 9pm.
A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, police said.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody, where he remained this afternoon (Wednesday).
"Two boys were also detained for their safety by officers until their parents arrived at the scene," a police spokesperson added.
