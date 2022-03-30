Sussex Police said officers were called to Durrington railway station around 9pm.

A man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, police said.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, where he remained this afternoon (Wednesday).

Durrington railway station police incident. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Two boys were also detained for their safety by officers until their parents arrived at the scene," a police spokesperson added.

