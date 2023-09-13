East Sussex collision leads to drug-driving arrest
A woman has been arrested after a collision in East Sussex.
Sussex Police said officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Fox Way, Portslade, around 2.20pm on Tuesday (September 12).
"No injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson said.
"A woman from Portslade was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and taken into custody.”
“The road was blocked near the junction of Bush Farm Drive while recovery of the vehicles was arranged.”