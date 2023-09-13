BREAKING
East Sussex collision leads to drug-driving arrest

A woman has been arrested after a collision in East Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 08:52 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 09:02 BST
Sussex Police said officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Fox Way, Portslade, around 2.20pm on Tuesday (September 12).

"No injuries were reported,” a police spokesperson said.

"A woman from Portslade was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving and taken into custody.”

Sussex Police. Photo: National World / stock imageSussex Police. Photo: National World / stock image
“The road was blocked near the junction of Bush Farm Drive while recovery of the vehicles was arranged.”

