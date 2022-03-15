East Sussex detective dismissed due to breaching standards

Mark Davis, 41, was a detective sergeant but has now been dismissed from the force.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say Davis was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to provide a specimen under the Road Traffic Act following a single vehicle collision in Willingdon on August 19 last year while he was off duty.

East Sussex detective dismissed

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at court in January, police say.

Davis was the subject of an accelerated misconduct hearing chaired by chief constable Jo Shiner held yesterday (Monday, March 14) at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes.

According to police, an accelerated misconduct hearing is held when there is incontrovertible evidence and it is in the public interest to remove the officer from service as soon as possible, or in the case of an ex-officer, to have them placed on the barred list.

He faced an allegation of breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct in relation to being charged with criminal offences, police say.

The allegation against Davis was found to be proven by CC Shiner with a decision that he be dismissed from the force without notice.

CC Shiner said, “We expect our officers to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the force’s values, the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

“There is no place in Sussex Police for such behaviour.”