Increase in criminal damage and graffiti reported at Polegate recreation ground

Public facilities, toilets and surrounding allotments by Brightling Road Recreation Ground have been damaged, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “As a result, an increased police presence will be put in place going forward to deter and identify potential offenders.

“We would encourage users of the grounds and surrounding areas to please report incidents to us at the time.”

Police

Police said residents can report anti-social behaviour directly to officers on patrols each Friday and Saturday between 3pm-10.30pm on 07770 700642.

Outside of these times residents can submit reports of anti-social behaviour via 101 or online.