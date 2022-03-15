Increase in criminal damage and graffiti reported at Polegate recreation ground

A recent increase in reports of anti-social behaviour, graffiti and criminal damage at a Polegate recreation ground has led to a response from police.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 5:22 pm

Public facilities, toilets and surrounding allotments by Brightling Road Recreation Ground have been damaged, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “As a result, an increased police presence will be put in place going forward to deter and identify potential offenders.

“We would encourage users of the grounds and surrounding areas to please report incidents to us at the time.”

Police said residents can report anti-social behaviour directly to officers on patrols each Friday and Saturday between 3pm-10.30pm on 07770 700642.

Outside of these times residents can submit reports of anti-social behaviour via 101 or online.

