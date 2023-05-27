There is a large emergency presence in an East Sussex town following a serious incident this evening (Saturday, May 27).

Sussex Police said officers were called to Wishing Tree Road in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings, following a ‘report of a man having suffered a significant injury’.

"A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service for treatment,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody at this time.”

Sussex Police said officers were called to Wishing Tree Road in St Leonards-on-Sea, following a ‘report of a man having suffered a significant injury’.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter reassured the local community that ‘this is an isolated incident’ and ‘we are not looking for anyone else in connection’.

She added: “I understand the presence of emergency service personnel can be alarming. There is no risk to the wider public.

“There will be a number of officers at the scene into the evening while we establish exactly what happened, and I thank the public for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out.”