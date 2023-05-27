Detectives have released CCTV footage of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a stabbing in Hastings.

A 50-year-old local woman was attacked in Bohemia Road about 7.50pm last Monday (May 15).

She was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged, according to Sussex Police.

A 35-year-old man – of no fixed address – was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been released on bail with strict conditions until August 19, police said.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy – initially arrested in connection with the incident – have been released without charge and will face no further police action.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers previously released an image of a person they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. Now, footage of this person has been released.

“It is believed he is a boy in his mid to late teens, wearing a dark puffa-style jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.”

Police said the CCTV footage is from near the tennis courts at the St Margaret’s Road end of Falaise area at about 8.05pm.

Detectives are urging anyone who recognises the person to come forward, and are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with relevant CCTV or footage.

“If you recognise the person in the image or have any other information about the investigation, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1252 of 15/05,” the police spokesperson said.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

Hastings Police said emergency services responded to an incident in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 7.50pm on Monday, May 15 Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

