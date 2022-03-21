Eastbourne burglary round-up: Youths attempt to gain entry to sports facility

A group of young people attempted to gain entry to a sports facility at an Eastbourne park, according to police.
Officers said the incident happened at around 9.50pm on March 11 in Gildredge Park.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers attended the scene [but] the group had already dispersed.
“Fortunately there was no damage and no entry gained.”
Between March 9-13 a property in Stanmer Drive was broken into, according to officers.
The spokesperson said, “Owners of the property have reported a smashed rear window and clear tool marks on the rear door frame where unknown individual/s have forced entry.
“An untidy search of the property had been conducted and any lines of enquiry/forensic opportunities are being passed to the police.”
Officers said a number plate was stolen from a parked vehicle in Seaside overnight on March 13.
The spokesperson said, “Owners of the vehicle reported their front number plate [was] unscrewed and removed.”
