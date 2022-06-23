Eastbourne covid memorial vandalised just five days after unveiling

A covid memorial, which was unveiled in Eastbourne just five days ago, has been vandalised.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 5:12 pm

Brodrick Road resident Steph Hallewell said she first saw the graffiti this morning (Thursday, June 23).

The Hampden Park woman said she thinks the vandalism happened overnight as she did not see it the previous day.

Miss Hallewell, who said she has had covid twice, added, “I was very angry. Do these people not realise what this is for? It’s a memorial for goodness’ sake. It’s to remember people we have lost. I was a bit upset.

The vandalised covid memorial. Picture from Steph Hallewell

“I was fuming and cursing some words, as we do.

“Is there any need for any of this? Why do people need to spoil things all the time.

“It is costing money and it’s a place where people can come and pay their respects.”

The memorial was unveiled on the weekend (Saturday, June 18).

Sussex Police and Eastbourne Borough Council have been contacted for a comment.

