Eastbourne e-scooter is seized by police

Those with e-scooters are being reminded that their vehicles could be seized if they are seen riding in a public place in Sussex.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Riders can face arrest, prosecution and having their vehicle seized if they are stopped by officers.
“Although they are not illegal to purchase or own on private land, it is still illegal to ride a privately purchased e-scooter in public.”
Officers said those stopped by police could receive a £300 fine and six penalty points for not having valid insurance.
Riders could also be given a £100 fine and three to six penalty points for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, according to police.
The spokesperson added, “Other offences which may result in penalties include riding on the footpath, using a mobile phone, riding through red lights and drink driving offences.
“If you have any concerns, or if you would like to report crime or anti-social behaviour, contact police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”
