Major revamp for East Sussex holiday park

Parkdean Resorts has announced a cash injection of more than £2.2m into Camber Sands Holiday Park.

The company said £140m is being spent nationwide on its holiday parks and the investment in the Camber Sands park will go towards new accommodation and installing park-wide Wi-Fi capability.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two brand new caravans are also being introduced to the park, while 31 lodges and chalets are being refurbished, the company said.

Camber Sands Holiday Park SUS-220604-123050001

Parkdean Resorts said it welcomed almost 55,000 visitors to Camber Sands last year.

The park employs almost 300 people in peak season, and is now hiring for seasonal and full-time roles across sales, food and beverage, and housekeeping.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This investment is great news for Sussex. By investing in our parks, we’re not only improving the guest experience, we’re also ensuring that holidaymakers keep coming back year after year, spending money in local shops, attractions, pubs and restaurants, and supporting the communities that rely so heavily on tourism.

“2021 was a huge year for staycations, and our teams will continue to go above and beyond to deliver phenomenal service to our guests, making sure that 2022 is even better.”

More news: Five men involved in serious collision on A21 near Robertsbridge