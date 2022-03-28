Eastbourne man charged after being accused of travelling 200 miles to meet teenager

Cheshire Police said at around 12.28pm on Friday, March 25, officers were called to reports a man had attempted to meet a teenage girl under the age of 16 in Macclesfield.

A police spokesperson said, “Officers attended the scene and arrested a 40-year-old man on Sunderland Street, Macclesfield.

“Duane Goodison has since been charged with attempting to incite a person age 13-15 to engage in sexual activity.

“Goodison, of Penhale Road, Eastbourne, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 26.

“He was remanded in custody and is set to appear at Chester Crown Court on April 25, 2022.”

