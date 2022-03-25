Two men injured in Eastbourne fight

The incident happened in the Susans Road and Langney Road area during the middle of the night.

Police said two men were attacked and one of them suffered a serious injury as a result of the fight, which happened at around 2.30am on Saturday, February 12.

The victims had been in Cameo nightclub before deciding to leave and walk to the taxi rank.

Police

Police said on their walk to the taxi rank they were attacked by a group of two men.

One of the victims was attacked with a glass bottle by a group of men while another victim was assaulted by the group.

Police said one of the suspects was wearing a grey top with blue jeans.

After the assault one of the men was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital where the laceration to his face was treated.

Detective Constable Katherine Tollet-Cooper said: “If you were out that night and saw what happened or recognise this man, please get in contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial number 458 of 13/02.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.