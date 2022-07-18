Eastbourne man charged with burglary and possession of a knife in public

Officers responded to an incident at a premises in Seaside at around 4.20pm on July 8.

A man was arrested and taken into custody, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Following an investigation by Eastbourne CID, 42-year-old Marc Tatnell, of Pembury Road, Eastbourne, was charged with burglary and with possession of a knife in public.

Sussex Police