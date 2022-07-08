Ex-sports coach from Hove sentenced for historic sex offences against boys

Police said Michael James Green, 80, previously of Neville Avenue in Hove, denied another 12 counts of buggery and indecent assaults, when he appeared at Chichester Crown Court, but was convicted on Thursday, July 7 after a nine-day trial.

On the following day, Friday, July 8, he was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Sussex Police said the new offences against four more boys took place between 1973 and 1993 and came to light when the victims saw publicity about his previous offending and contacted the police.

Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

The court heard that Green is already in prison, having been sentenced to nine years in September 2018 having been convicted of 17 indecent assaults between 1980 and 1994 in addition to a nine-year sentence imposed in 2014, police added.

Sussex Police said the court also heard that Green had been previously been sentenced to nine years imprisonment in February 2014 for four counts of sexual offences against four young boys.

Detective Constable Nikki Thiim of the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit, who investigated the latest allegations, said: "We have huge admiration for the courage the four latest victims have shown throughout the investigation and this trial.

“Their resilience to help see justice fully done, and the giving of their evidence at the trial has been remarkable.

"Green has always denied these allegations, which forced them to have to relive their experiences in court, which has been extremely difficult and upsetting for them.

"It is clear that for many years, Green has actively involved himself in families, befriending them, encouraging them to let him involve their sons in sport, giving him access to young and often vulnerable boys, who he has systematically abused."